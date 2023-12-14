Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VPU stock opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $160.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

