Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

