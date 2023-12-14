Allied Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.