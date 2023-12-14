Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 674 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $235.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

