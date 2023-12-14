Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,132 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $24.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

