Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 9,145 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

