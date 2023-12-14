Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

