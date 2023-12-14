Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $590,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

