Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $303.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $303.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

