Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 37,950 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,554.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

