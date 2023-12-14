Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 847 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMY opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.