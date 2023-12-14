Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $437,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

