Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

