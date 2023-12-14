Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

