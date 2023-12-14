American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

