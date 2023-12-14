American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE ARL opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

