American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of American Tower worth $146,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.70. 333,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

