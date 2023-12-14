Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.51. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

