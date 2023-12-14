Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$127.52

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

BMO stock opened at C$121.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.97. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

