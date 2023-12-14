Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$58.34

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.70.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2793062 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
