Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $80.38

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $79.86 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 240.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.