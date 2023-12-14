Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

