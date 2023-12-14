Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 119.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.1%.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -197.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

