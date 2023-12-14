Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $48.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

