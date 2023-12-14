Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

COST stock opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $642.59. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

