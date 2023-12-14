Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:DHI opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

