Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.20 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

