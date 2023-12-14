Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 172.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

