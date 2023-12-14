Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $300.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $234.40 and last traded at $231.34, with a volume of 232432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.55.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,140 shares of company stock worth $39,547,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

