Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.01 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Ark has a market cap of $166.61 million and $12.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002659 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002185 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,552,492 coins and its circulating supply is 177,553,272 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

