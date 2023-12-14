Arlington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. The stock had a trading volume of 196,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,525. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

