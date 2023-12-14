Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.46. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

