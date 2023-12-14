Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 3969515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Asiamet Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.08.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

