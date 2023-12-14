ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $32.42.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

