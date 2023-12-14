ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $32.42.
ASMPT Company Profile
