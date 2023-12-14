Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
