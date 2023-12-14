ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.89 ($0.92), with a volume of 18770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.91).

ATOME Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.34 million and a P/E ratio of -554.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.