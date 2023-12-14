AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 9,419,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,416,250. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

