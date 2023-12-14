Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 152360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.