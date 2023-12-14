AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,017,000 after purchasing an additional 112,909 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,790,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.20. 52,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,297. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

