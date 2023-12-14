Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

AVBH opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Avidbank has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

