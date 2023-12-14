Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Rich Cashin Buys 1,490 Shares

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,813.96).

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Rich Cashin bought 17 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.39 ($185.02).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Rich Cashin bought 10,000 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($100,426.81).

Avon Protection Price Performance

LON AVON opened at GBX 864 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 789.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.56. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,154 ($14.49). The company has a market cap of £261.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,986.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,581.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVON shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.19) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

