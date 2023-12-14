AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Peter J. Mariani Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AxoGen Trading Up 3.5 %
AXGN opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.32.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 272.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.