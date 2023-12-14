AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Peter J. Mariani Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AxoGen Trading Up 3.5 %

AXGN opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 272.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

