B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BITF. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

BITF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

