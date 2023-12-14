Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Buys 10,000 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Banc of California Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Company Profile

