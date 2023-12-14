Barclays PLC Acquires 198,756 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Yum China worth $51,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

