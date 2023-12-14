Barclays PLC Acquires 332,008 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.53% of Qorvo worth $52,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $108.32 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

