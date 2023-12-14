Barclays PLC Acquires 67,341 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $45,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AXON opened at $248.06 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.39 and a fifty-two week high of $248.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,890 shares of company stock worth $15,936,273 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

