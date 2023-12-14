Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $46,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

