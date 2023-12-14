Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $264.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

