Barclays PLC Buys 54,568 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.44% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $48,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

